Former England rugby star Rory Underwood will be the guest at an event in Lichfield.

The flying winger will be at Lichfield RUFC on 8th September.

The sporting dinner will see the former Leicester, England and Lions winger discuss his career.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for the first of our summer events as we welcome England’s highest ever try scorer for an evening of entertainment.”

Tickets are £60. For more details visit the Lichfield RUFC website.