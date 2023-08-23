Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of potential disruption to train services as rail staff prepare for the latest round of industrial action.

A reduced timetable will be in operation on West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services on Saturday (26th August) and 2nd September.

Industrial action also means that no services will run on any route on 1st September.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our customers’ journeys are again being impacted by this industrial action. “I urge any passengers planning to travel on the upcoming strike days to check their journeys carefully and consider travelling on an alternative date if possible. “A limited timetable will be in operation on both the next two Saturdays, with some routes not served and trains that are running are likely to be busy. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman