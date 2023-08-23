Pupils at a new Lichfield primary school are being invited to join a teddy bear picnic event.

Anna Seward Primary School will open its doors for the first time in September.

Part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, the Bridgeman Way school was constructed as part of the Deanslade Park development.

The Teddy Bear Picnic will take place at the school from 11am on 27th August.

A spokesperson said:

“We are looking forward to seeing all of the Anna Seward community at our teddy bear picnic. “Bring a blanket, a picnic and your favourite teddy bear.” Anna Seward Primary School spokesperson

The school will eventually offer up to 210 school and 26 nursery places.