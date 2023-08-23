Plans to convert a commercial unit in Lichfield into homes have been given the green light.

The change of use is being proposed for a former barbers shop at 64 Dimbles Lane.

The development would see the creation of two new homes within the existing unit.

Drawings submitted with the planning application show the building would be divided to create two one-bedroom properties, each with their own living-dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

Prior approval has been granted for the work to the unit, which had also been used as a pharmacy before being converted into a barbers.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.