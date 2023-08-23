The story of Mary Queen of Scots will be explored at an event in Lichfield.

A monologue by Lesley Smith will take place at Lichfield Cathedral on 6th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The story of Mary Queen of Scots is one of the most famous in British history. “A dangerous claimant to the English throne, she was held prisoner at Tutbury Castle not far from Lichfield. It was here that she became embroiled in the plots which were eventually to cost her life. “Meet the tragic queen during her final imprisonment and share her hopes and fears as her dramatic tale approaches its bitter conclusion.”

Tickets are £11 and can be booked online.