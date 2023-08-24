A Lichfield secondary school is celebrating after students received their GCSE grades.

Pupils at The Friary School joined others across the country in collecting their results today (24th August).

Bex Oldfield, assistant headteacher, said it had been rewarding to see the celebrations.

“Every single one of our students has reasons to celebrate and it was fantastic to see them come in on results day to see the sum of all their efforts. “The individual relationships we build up in after-school boosters, field trips, mentoring sessions, and via day-to-day life are what we place most stock in because they usually play a major part in exam success. “We are so pleased for our students and our families – they matter to us a great deal and all of our efforts are to help our students become the very best they can be.” Bex Oldfield, The Friary School

Among the top performers were:

Eve Neenan – nine x grade 9 and a grade 8

Amy Robertson – one grade 9, seven x 8 and a D*

Harriet Dadds – six x 9 and two x 8

Jack Yeomans – one grade 9, four x 8 and two D*

Alice Thackaberry – four x 9 and five x 8

Lilah Boxall – two x 9 and six x 8

Pawel Kluk – three x 9 and six x 8

Emma Mackenzie – one grade 9, four x 8 and a D*

Chloe Butler – three x 9, four x 8 and a D*

Daisy Holian – one grade 9 and five x 8

Matt Allman, headteacher, said all students had overcome challenges to achieve their successes.

“It is difficult to gauge, but the educational and societal legacy of the Covid pandemic has perhaps affected this current year group more than any other. “They faced major disruption in the critical years heading up to their GCSEs, were then straight into their examination courses, and have then seen the Covid mitigation withdrawn. “Like our students, our staff have worked incredibly hard to help every child get over their individual lines, but though most have got there, there are some that we know would have been in a stronger position had international events not got in the way. “Lots to celebrate, lots learnt and more to do – we’ll catch our breath for a day and then go again.” Matt Allman, The Friary School