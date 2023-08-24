Council chiefs say support is still needed for Ukrainians fleeing the war in their homeland.

It comes as Staffordshire County Council prepares to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Since the start of the war with Russia in February 2022, the Homes for Ukraine scheme – which sees people take in refugees – has seen more than 1,000 people make Staffordshire their home.

Currently 743 remain in Staffordshire, with 262 moving to private accommodation and more than 150 returning to Ukraine.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“As the conflict with Russia continues, it is important for us to show our support to Ukrainians across the world, and especially those who continue to make our county their home. “We also want to pay testament to the generosity of our sponsors, who are graciously giving their homes to help people fleeing the war. “As the war continues, we will always need more sponsors who can transform the lives of people who have fled the devastating war in Ukraine.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about becoming a sponsor by emailing [email protected].