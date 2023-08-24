A short stay school in Lichfield is celebrating after seeing 94% of students achieve four or more GCSEs.

The Bridge Academy, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, saw pupils receive their results today (24th August).

Headteacher James Morris said:

“I am really proud of our students – and these are some really secure results. “In art and design for example, the phenomenally creative and unique work of students was recognised, and this is testament to the talents and hard work of those students. “We are at the end of another year, and I thank our staff, students and families for their support. We look forward to the year ahead, being part of the ATLP and continuing to serve our families and communities.” James Morris, The Bridge Academy