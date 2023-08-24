Police are trying to trace teenagers who threatened an 11-year-old with a knife in Beacon Park.

Officers say the incident happened at around 4.45pm yesterday (23rd August) in the skate park at Beacon Park.

PCSO Andrew Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“An 11-year-old was threatened with what is believed to be a knife by two balaclava-wearing youths who were approximately 15. “The youths demanded the young boy’s fluorecent green BMX bike and due to the threat it was handed over. “One of the youths was wearing an all grey tracksuit.” PCSO Andrew Lovatt, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 532 of 23rd August.