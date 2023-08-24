Police are trying to trace teenagers who threatened an 11-year-old with a knife in Beacon Park.
Officers say the incident happened at around 4.45pm yesterday (23rd August) in the skate park at Beacon Park.
PCSO Andrew Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“An 11-year-old was threatened with what is believed to be a knife by two balaclava-wearing youths who were approximately 15.
“The youths demanded the young boy’s fluorecent green BMX bike and due to the threat it was handed over.
“One of the youths was wearing an all grey tracksuit.”PCSO Andrew Lovatt, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 532 of 23rd August.
There are so many scummy teenagers that hang around Lichfield. I see them whenever I’m in the centre during the evenings. Where are the parents?
Please stamp this out quickly,Lichfield should be a peaceful place to live.
I see the Knife Angel has had an impact then
When you consider where that skate park was placed it’s no wonder this has happened….it’s out of the way and easy for offenders to make a quick getaway. I’m sorry, but it should have been placed more centrally within beacon park.
This is awful. What the heck is happening in Lichfield.
Police presence… …I cannot recall the last time I saw. A “ Bobby on the Beat”
We do have PCSO .. not sure where they are either
We have no Police Stations and the only way they can be contacted is via Media or phone and all you get is a generated recorded reply. .
It’s call progression . NOT