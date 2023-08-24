Students at a Lichfield have been praised for their efforts to support each other through their GCSEs.

King Edward VI School saw pupils discover what their grades were as they collected them today (24th August).

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said the student group had overcome a number of challenges and disruptions to their studies in recent years.

“Year 11 students collected their examination results today and we would like to recognise all of their hard work and commitment. “With the changes to grading towards 2019 levels there have been some adjustments in comparison to recent years and a lot of speculation about how this will impact on students. “We know from the last few years that the support of the school community has been hugely important – and seeing how well the students approached their exams and supported each other was a really good indicator of their potential. “Congratulations to students on their results – we have spent this morning talking to students and parents and nothing quite compares to seeing them recognise that all their hard work has paid off. “We are delighted that students have maintained high levels of performance in external examinations and whether they join us in the Sixth Form or go on to other training or colleges, we know that they have a great future ahead of them.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School