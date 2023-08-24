The Lichfield Players are returning to the stage with their production of 84 Charing Cross Road.

The show will run at the Lichfield Garrick Studio from 26th to 30th September.

The production is based on the true story of the relationship between American scriptwriter Helene Hanff and the staff of a London antiquarian bookshop.

Director, Nigel Lowe, said:

“This is a very unusual play in which the lead character and the ensemble share the stage, but never actually make eye contact. “I personally love the studio space – it allows the actors to engage with the audience on a more intimate level and lets them feel part of the production. Not in an immersive theatre way, but more as a fly on the wall, being allowed into the lives, thoughts, and desires of the characters. “The staging itself has been a joy to design, keeping that intimate feel but with a couple of surprises along the way. I can’t wait for you to see it.” Nigel Lowe

Tickets start at £17 and can be booked online.