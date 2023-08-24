The headteacher at a Lichfield special school says he is “extremely proud” after students celebrated their GCSE results.

Queen’s Croft School gives pupils aged between 11 and 19 with moderate learning difficulties the chance to study the national curriculum.

And as they joined others across the country in learning what their results were, Clive Lawrence OBE said he was delighted to see their success.

“All of the students who attend Queen’s Croft have special educational needs, and we pride ourselves in going above and beyond to make sure that all of our students work towards achieving nationally recognised qualifications. “I am extremely proud of all of our students’ achievements no matter how big or small, and I’d like to thank all of our staff for their commitment and dedication in supporting our students to access qualifications with many running revision clubs during May half term and at lunchtimes. “We believe that our pupils have a firm foundation on which to build their futures.” Clive Lawrence OBE, Queen’s Croft School

The school’s results saw 100% of students pass at GCSE English and biology, while pass rates of 94% and 86% were achieved in maths and art respectively.