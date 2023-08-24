Students at a Lichfield secondary school have been praised for overcoming “a challenging time” during their education to succeed in their GCSE results.

Nether Stowe School pupils have joined others across the country in receiving their grades.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said the disruption to their education caused by Covid had shown the determination of the students.

“It’s always an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate and share in these stories of individual success and achievement. “Let’s not forget that our pupils, like students nationally, have endured a challenging time personally and in their education. In this context, I am incredibly proud of how our Year 11 pupils have performed and it is great to see some absolutely brilliant outcomes for pupils. “It is so important to remember that each grade represents a culmination of years of effort, determination and hard work for every one of these students. “Results day is often a nervous time for pupils and families, so it’s been wonderful to be able see their beaming smiles and celebrate their fantastic achievements with them.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School