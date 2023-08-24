The headteacher of Lichfield Cathedral School has spoken of her pride after students received their GCSE results.

Pupils joined others across the country in discovering their grades today (24th August).

Susan Hannam said the hard work of staff and students had paid off.

“I am proud of each and every student and their individual achievements are proof that having high expectations and maintaining a positive attitude to learning reap rewards. “Our Year 11 students have approached their learning with determination and good humour and we thank them for contributing positively to the school community. “These excellent GCSE results were only made possible by committed and caring teachers and school staff supporting students through every step of the way, helping each one to understand and achieve their potential. “I also thank all of our students’ families for working in partnership with us and for the support they have shown the school and each other.” Susan Hamman, Lichfield Cathedral School

Among the top performers were:

Evie Lowe – eight grades at 9 and one grade 8

Luke Pritchard – seven x 9 and two x 8

Bailey Homer – five x 9, two x 8 and two x 7

Iona Lillico – three x 9, four x 8 and one x 7

Raphael Crump – three x grade 9, one grade 8, two x 7 and a D*.

The school also saw two Year 9 pupils take language GCSEs early, with Jasmine Garner achieving a grade 9 in German and Jessica Murphy getting the same result in Spanish.

Deputy head Andrew Harrison said:

“As always, behind the headline figures there are outstanding stories of students who have achieved or exceeded their own targets having overcome significant challenges and hurdles. We are thrilled by the successes of every student.” Andrew Harrison, Lichfield Cathedral School