Chasetown will look to keep the bright start to their league campaign going when they entertain Vauxhall Motors.

The Scholars have won two and drawn one of their three fixtures so far, with a defeat in the FA Cup the only blemish on their record so far.

Ongoing work to install a new artificial pitch at The Scholars Ground means the home fixture will be played at Boldmere St Michaels’ Trevor Brown Memorial Ground.

Kick-off tomorrow (26th August) is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.