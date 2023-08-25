A former cabinet member says her former Lichfield District Council colleagues “did not want to see” the issues with the Local Plan.

The local authority has proposed scrapping the document – which covers things such as where housing will be built – amid concerns it was “not suitable”.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said the u-turn was needed.

“It is clear to me that our current Local Plan is not suitable, and I’d like to see a new approach to housing that suits our local communities. “We want to explore the idea of a new settlement in the district, as opposed to the current approach that is suffocating local communities with a disproportionate amount of housebuilding without sufficient infrastructure. “It’s clear that the submitted Local Plan was not appropriate given both the changes that we have seen – and continue to see take place – in government national policy in the four years since it was initiated, plus the level of dissatisfaction we heard from residents about it in its current form. “It became evident that the incumbent Local Plan no longer resonates with the evolving needs of our district, and we needed to change. “ Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

But Liz Little, who served as part of the previous Conservative cabinet before leaving the controlling group in a row over her de-selection for the local elections, said that the issues with the Local Plan are not new ones.

She said that those cabinet members still sitting in the leadership group would have questions to answer.

“What a waste of public money it has been. “As a previous cabinet member who voted against this two years ago, along with Cllr Andy Smith and Cllr Ashley Yeates at the time, I will look to seeing how Cllr Doug Pullen and Cllr Richard Cox vote this time around. “Maybe they will make the right decision this time around, but it will be two years too late. “The evidence was there two years ago, but the rest of the cabinet did not want to see it.” Liz Little

The recommendation for withdrawal of the current Local Plan will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet before being taken to a meeting of the full council on 17th October.