Venues across Lichfield will host and event to celebrate the life of a well-known figure on the local music scene.

No Mango, The Earl of Lichfield and The Angel Inn will host RogFest tomorrow (26th August).

The event will pay tribute to Roger Cornish, who hosted a number of open mic nights at venues across the city.

A spokesperson said:

“Roger sadly passed away recently. He was well known for his collaborations with various pubs in the city, producing nights so both new and established players could come together to make music. “His tireless love and support of the local music scene is just one reason why he was held in high regard by the creative community within Lichfield. “Roger also achieved recognised success in his early years, signing a record deal and touring across Asia and beyond in the 1980s.”

A breakfast and lunch celebration will take place at No Mango from 10am, with music starting at 2pm in the Earl of Lichfield.

Rob Taylor will then perform at The Angel Inn from 7pm before No Mango hosts and open mic and karaoke to round off the event.

“Roger was a good friend to many and he supported numerous individuals with their aspirations to play more, play better and to pursue their love of music. He is sadly missed. “We hope this city-wide celebration gives everyone who knew Roger the opportunity they deserve to pay tribute and remember a man who not only anchored down the music scene in Lichfield for years, but also offered sound advice and guidance to many Lichfeldians.”