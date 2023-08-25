People are being asked to give their views on a new long-term strategy for Lichfield District.

The “ambitious plans” put forward by Lichfield District Council cover the period until 2050.

It has built on more than 7,000 feedback responses to a survey last year, with the local authority saying the proposals are designed to make communities confident, prosperous, active and green.

The council now wants input from residents, businesses and community organisations before finalising the strategy.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We have ambitious plans for the district and together we will achieve them. “But ‘Together We Will’ isn’t just a catchphrase – it’s our rallying call for action. “We’re aiming high, envisioning a Lichfield District that’s more confident, more prosperous, more active and greener by 2050, and together I know we can achieve it. “Your feedback will help us to prioritise and focus our spending, so it is vital that we get as many people as possible to contribute.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

As well as focusing on the four strands, the draft strategy also outlines shorter term goals.

These include a target to complete the Birmingham Road Site redevelopment by 2028, introducing a new ‘infrastructure first’ approach to new housing developments, the delivery of the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park, and create a network of community groups and clubs to help residents get more active.

Other targets in the document include the delivery of a Burntwood Action Plan, the creation of new nature reserves and the development of a “green corridor” between Lichfield and Burntwood to support sustainable travel.

Lichfield District Council’s chief executive, Simon Fletcher, said:

“We want Lichfield District Council to be a beacon for the rest of the country, an example of what a modern, vibrant local authority is, a partner, invested in our district, enabling, and supporting strong communities with efficient public services that engage effectively and are contrite when we get things wrong. “Through this document, we are seeking to reconstruct our relationship with our residents, with our vibrant business sector and with our partners. “We are aiming high – we want to be the best. We want Lichfield District to be recognised as a place where we take collective responsibility to create a better future for everyone.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

The draft strategy can be seen on the local authority’s website where short surveys on the are also available for people to give feedback until 7th October.