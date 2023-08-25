Proposals to create a new drive-thru food outlet in Lichfield will create 120 new jobs.

McDonald’s is hoping to build on the site of the Central Co-op headquarters off Eastern Avenue when the company moves to new premises elsewhere in the city.

The fast food chain said the plans would see an outdoor seating area and mitigations on the plot to prevent traffic queuing back onto the main road.

Emma Fisher, senior acquisition surveyor at McDonald’s said:

“We are excited to bring forward proposals for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Lichfield. “We have been looking to expand our offering in the city, and this site on Eastern Avenue is the perfect location for a new drive-thru restaurant, with excellent accessibility and an existing precedent for retail and food.” “With the Central Co-op relocating, there is a risk the site could be left vacant. Our proposals will help to ensure the site continues to contribute to the local area, both visually and economically. “Our proposals represent a significant investment into the local economy with over 120 new jobs created. We look forward to submitting the planning application and working closely with Lichfield District Council to progress the proposals to deliver these local benefits.” Emma Fisher, McDonald’s

The outlet would join other McDonald’s sites at Wall Island, Lichfield city centre and in Burntwood.

As well as the creation of new jobs, the company said it estimates that the development would generate around £60,000 in business rates each year for the local economy.

Formal plans will be submitted to Lichfield District Council for the new outlet – which would be franchised – in the coming weeks.