A health chief in Staffordshire has welcomed the extension of a vaccine programme that helps guard people against shingles.

The virus, which also causes chickenpox, remains dormant within people can can reactivate in later life.

Currently only people aged 70 and 80 are offered vaccination against shingles, but from 1st September that will be extended to anyone turning 65 or 70.

In addition to protection being offered to more people, a new vaccine, known as Shingrix, is being introduced.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, chief medical officer of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent ICB said:

“Trials showed the new vaccine was highly effective and safe for this new cohort of people it will be offered to. “Shingles can occur at any age, but the risk and severity of shingles and its complications increase with age and is higher in individuals who have a severely weakened immune system. “Shingles can’t be caught from other people, including those currently ill with chickenpox. “Instead it develops in people who have previously been infected with chickenpox earlier in life. Chickenpox can be quite mild, so you may be unaware or have forgotten that you have had it, but studies show that nearly every adult has had the virus. “People who are newly entitled to protection will be contacted by their GP surgery and I would encourage them to get protected against what can be an extremely unpleasant and painful illness.” Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones

