Tickets have gone on sale for a tribute show to Duran Duran.

Lichfield Arts will welcome DURAN for the concert at Lichfield Guildhall on 13th October.

The show will feature classics such as Planet Earth, Girls on Film, Hungry Like the Wolf, Rio and The Wild Boys alongside newer hits Ordinary World and Pressure Off.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Performing to audiences throughout the UK and Europe, winning new friends along the way, DURAN pride themselves on paying respectful homage to authentically recreating the live sound and onstage energy of the wild boys of pop rock. “The authentic sound of Duran Duran is faithfully reproduced using the same equipment as used in the studio by the real band to recreate the sound with as much accuracy as possible.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

