Trading Standards teams are warning people to be on their guard against rogue traders and cowboy builders across Staffordshire.

It comes after 140 reports have been registered by residents since the start of the year about traders going door to door offering building or gardening work.

But such services are often poor quality, overpriced or never actually carried out despite payment being made.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, who is responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are seeing a rise in complaints related to unscrupulous traders preying on innocent homeowners and are working closely with the police to stop it. “These rogue operators often call uninvited and pressure residents into agreeing to go ahead with work at short notice. The work they provide is often grossly overpriced and very poor quality. “They often use pressure tactics to extract additional payments from their victims and often target older people. “It’s really important to remain vigilant and take precautions when hiring tradespeople for home projects. “By following some simple steps, such as not signing up with a stranger who knocks on your door, getting three quotes, checking reviews, and avoiding payments up front for a job in cash, will help keep you safe.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report rogue traders to Trading Standards on 01785 330356.