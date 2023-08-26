Bargain hunters are being advised to watch out for fakes at Bank Holiday markets and car boot sales.

Counterfeit goods such as designer clothing, electronics and cosmetics are among the items Staffordshire Trading Standards say are often being sold.

Last year they successfully removed £2.8 million worth of counterfeit goods from the marketplace across the county.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said people should not be tempted to buy fakes even if they are offered at a cheaper price.

“We want people to enjoy their time over the Bank Holiday weekend, especially if they’re visiting a car boot sale or market. “We all love a bargain and you can certainly pick them up but you do need to be careful that you’re not accidentally buying counterfeits. “Buying fakes will most certainly leave you out of pocket. It not only fuels illegal activities and harms genuine businesses, but also poses serious health and safety risks. For example, fake electronics can be hazardous, and counterfeit cosmetics and perfumes may contain harmful substances. “We know there are scammers out there who will prey on unsuspecting buyers and I would always urge people to be cautious and take those simple steps to protect themselves from these risks.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report the sale of counterfeit goods to Trading Standards on 01785 330356.

Further advice on spotting counterfeit goods can be found on the Citizens Advice website.