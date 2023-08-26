A first half goal from Ben Lund was enough to ensure Chasetown picked up a win against Vauxhall Motors.

The Scholars had keeper Matt Sergeant to thank for keeping the scores level early on as he produced a superb save.

The visitors then went close again when Ben Holmes fired into the side netting, before Luke Yates tested Motors keeper Sam Booth as Chasetown stepped up a gear.

Eventually the Scholars made the breakthrough as Tom Turton played in Ben Lund who shrugged off the defender and lobbed the ball beyond Booth.

Just before half time Ryan Nesbitt sprinted into the box and was brought down, though the referee waved away appeals for a penalty kick.

Vauxhall again went close when Ben Dufton-Kelly volleyed just wide and then Harwood hit the bar.

Chasetown were next to strike the frame of the goal when left back Jordan Evans drilled a shot against the base of the post.

Motors were reduced to ten men after Sean Smith saw red for an off the ball incident with Lund.

Jack Langston twice tested Booth with headers and Nesbitt had a shot deflected wide off his own man.

The Cheshire side offered very little after seeing their numbers reduced as Chasetown secured another three points.