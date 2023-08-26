Eddi Reader will celebrate 40 years as a live performer at a show in Lichfield.

The former front woman for Fairground Attraction has since gone on to release a number of solo albums.

A spokesperson said:

“From the traditional to the contemporary, Eddi Reader extinguishes the preordained boundaries of genre, bringing joyous life to all forms of song. “Her rare blend of meltingly true vocals and towering romanticism combine with an astute and pragmatic nature to make her a unique and powerful figure in contemporary British music.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show on 1st October are £33 and can be booked online.