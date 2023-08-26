A housebuilder working on a Lichfield development has launched a community fund to support local groups.

Redrow Midlands, which is building at Curborough Lakes off Watery Lane, is accepting applications for the £7,500 fund.

The initiative, which started in 2021, aims to support local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“Our aim is to create thriving communities, both within our developments and outside in the wider area. “Following the success of last year’s community fund, which saw us donate £5,000 to all manner of deserving groups, we knew we had to bring it back bigger and better this year – which is why we’re offering our biggest fund yet. “We’d like to invite local organisations and charities to share their stories with us and let us know how we can help. We’re looking forward to hearing what we can do to give back to our community.” Elaine Cartwright, Redrow Midlands

Applications are open until 22nd September. Details and eligibility criteria are available at online.