Lichfield City have signed an agreement with a new away shirt sponsor.

Zodiac Global will appear on the front of the orange strip, which will be worn for their FA Vase tie at Heather St Johns today (26th August).

The company specialises in talent and social media management as well as influencer marketing.

A spokesperson for Lichfield city said:

“We are delighted to partner with Zodiac Global, another international company that has recognised Lichfield City as a worthwhile brand that has as forward thinking as themselves.” Lichfield City spokesperson

The deal follows a previous agreement with an American trading card business to sponsor the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side’s first team kit.