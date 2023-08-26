Lichfield City progressed to the next round of the FA Vase with a 3-1 win at Heather St Johns.

Dan Lomas opened the scoring for Ivor Green’s men before Max Dutton levelled on 42 minutes.

But Lomas again found the net after the break, with Liam Kirton adding a third to seal the victory.

The hosts began brightly and rattled James Beeson’s crossbar with an early strike before City’s Jordan Clement saw an effort drop just wide at the other end.

Heather St Johns keeper Tyler Williams produced a smart save to deny Cameron Dunn and then repeated the trick to keep out Keiron Francis.

The breakthrough eventually came when Dunn was bundled over in the box and Lomas converted the resulting penalty.

But the game was level three minutes before half time when a long ball found Dutton who lashed home from the edge of the box.

The hosts almost got their noses in front when they found the net only to be denied by an offside flag.

City began the second half brightly and regained their lead when Luke Childs was brought down on the edge of the box and Lomas sent his free-kick over the wall and past a helpless Williams.

Childs forced a save from the Heather St Johns keeper as Lichfield went in search of a third goal, while Jack Edwards also saw a long range shot go wide.

Eventually City did make it 3-1 as Kirton lobbed the keeper from distance to wrap up a fine win.

Lichfield’s reward for the win is an away trip to Alsager Town in the next round.