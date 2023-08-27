A hit Edinburgh Fringe show backed with “big voices and bold statements” is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Flat and The Curves on 16th September.

The award-winning divas will deliver their self-penned songs celebrating sex and sisterhood, with anthems touching on everything from their dating escapades to the plight of online pornography.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“This is cabaret at its best – big, bold, brash and a brilliant night out.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.