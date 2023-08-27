Grassroots football clubs are being invited to apply for a lifesaving defibrillator.

National charity Red Sky Foundation and Team Grassroots is offering the equipment and free online training as after opening up the latest round of applications.

It has already funded more than 300 defibrillators and trained thousands of people to use them.

Paul Kirton, founder of Team Grassroots, said:

“The demand for defibrillators at a grassroots level is testament to the awareness raised by the household names who have been affected, such as Fabrice Muamba and Christian Eriksen. “The few clubs that could afford to buy one now have, and the various schemes have made many more available – but the fact that demand is still so high confirms the need for additional funding to get one in reach of every football player in the UK, at every level. “In the meantime, the Red Sky Foundation’s incredibly generous donation will help 100 more clubs play with confidence and give them the peace of mind knowing that life-saving equipment can be made available and used correctly, should it be required.” Paul Kirton, Team Grassroots

Sergio Petrucci, co-founder of Red Sky Foundation, said he had seen first-hand the value of lifesaving care being available when it is needed.

“Our daughter, Luna, was given a second chance receiving specialist cardiac care when she needed it most and this is our way of helping others. “Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone of any age, but grassroots clubs’ budgets often don’t allow for this type of apparatus, so we are doing what we can to help clubs access one. “Using early CPR and defibrillation on a person in sudden cardiac arrest can increase their chances of survival from 7% to over 75% so it’s vital that every club possible in the UK has access to a defibrillator via the Grassroots Defibrillator Programme.” Sergio Petrucci, Red Sky Foundation

Clubs can apply online for a defibrillator at www.teamgrassroots.co.uk.