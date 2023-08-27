Lichfield City will look to make it a double Bank Holiday weekend success as they travel to Northwich Victoria.

Ivor Green’s men sealed their place in the next round of the FA Vase with a 3-1 win over Heather St Johns.

But they will be desperate to carry that form into their Midland Football League Premier Division campaign as they make the trip to Wincham Park tomorrow (28th August).

Standing in their way will be a Northwich side who have drawn both of their league games so far this season 2-2.

Kick-off on Bank Holiday Monday is at 3pm.