Chasetown won’t have far to travel for their Bank Holiday Monday fixture as they make the short journey to Hednesford Town.

The Scholars will be hoping to protect their unbeaten start to the league season when they face the Pitmen tomorrow (28th August).

Mark Swann’s men go into the second part of the double header on the back of a 1-0 win over Vauxhall Motors yesterday.

Their hosts will be hoping to bounce back to form after suffering a 5-1 loss on the road at Widnes this weekend.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm