Preparations are underway for the return of a heritage event near Lichfield.

The Huddlesford Heritage Gathering will take place on 23rd and 24th September.

The event features historic boats, classic cars, traders, attractions, stalls, music, food and entertainment.

Organised by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust and Lichfield Cruising Club, the gathering runs from 10am to 5pm on both days.

More details are available at heritagegathering.uk.