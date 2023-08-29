Chasetown picked up a draw in front of a bumper Bank Holiday Monday crowd at Hednesford Town.

The local derby saw 1,486 spectators turn up to see Jacob Gwilt give the hosts the lead in the 16th minute before Ryan Nesbitt levelled to earn a point for the Scholars.

Chasetown started on the back foot but had a chance six minutes in when Jack Langston lashed a shot wide via a deflection.

Gwilt then opened the scoring after firing a powerful drive into the bottom corner.

But the leveller came when Jayden Campbell’s cross found Nesbitt who fired home from ten yards out.

Chasetown had a setback just before half-time though when veteran full back Kris Taylor limped off to be replaced by Luke McGinnell.

The second half moved along at a slow pace with the first chance after the break coming in the 75th minute when Langston fired a free kick wide.

Hednesford were then denied by a good save from debutant keeper Bradley Clarkson.

Chasetown almost stole the three points at the end but Langston’s shot landed just wide.