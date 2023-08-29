Plans to convert the former library in Lichfield into apartments will be discussed by councillors next week.

The proposals would see 21 homes created within the building at The Friary.

The site has sat empty since the library was moved to a new home at St Mary’s.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee said:

“Overall, the scheme is considered appropriate and acceptable and is recommended for approval subject to the recommendations as set out within this report.” Planning officer’s report

The Grade II Listed building had previously been a school before being converted into a library.

The changes would see the creation of two one bed apartments and 19 two bedroom properties.

Existing gates at the front would be retained.

A decision will be made by the planning committee on Monday (4th September).