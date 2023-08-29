Plans to convert the former library in Lichfield into apartments will be discussed by councillors next week.
The proposals would see 21 homes created within the building at The Friary.
The site has sat empty since the library was moved to a new home at St Mary’s.
A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee said:
“Overall, the scheme is considered appropriate and acceptable and is recommended for approval subject to the recommendations as set out within this report.”Planning officer’s report
The Grade II Listed building had previously been a school before being converted into a library.
The changes would see the creation of two one bed apartments and 19 two bedroom properties.
Existing gates at the front would be retained.
A decision will be made by the planning committee on Monday (4th September).
The building that was gifted by (I’ve forgotten who but someone will know) for the benefit of the people of Lichfield. As soon as it was announced that ‘they’ were closing the library it was always on the cards that it would be converted into very expensive apartments, so we shouldn’t be surprised. What a pity someone didn’t think outside the box and use the building as some sort of community hub for ‘The People of Lichfield’ as intended.
Appalling idea, it should be converted back into a libary, not apartments.
The reasons given for the transfer of this excellent facility to St Mary’s (for a restricted time) was that the building had deteriorated and required extensive repairs. The move (and reasoning) was strongly contested at the time.
So time passes and the heat goes out of the situation. Suddenly there are plans to change it to residential use.
I don’t know who is directing the ethical approach to Lichfield planning. That an iconic building with massive potential will likely disappear from council control forever is surely wrong in every respect.
Can’t they at least keep a part of the building for a museum, so it isn’t completely lost to the public for good? Wasn’t this building given as a gift to the people of Lichfield?