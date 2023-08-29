A free session in Shenstone will teach youngsters a chance to learn more about how they connect with the natural world.

Dobbies will run the Little Seedlings Club workshop on Sunday (3rd September).

The session will see children aged four to ten learn about how sight, sound, smell, taste and touch can help them explore outdoor spaces.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said:

“The five senses play a crucial role in how we connect with the garden and environment around us. It’s an interesting subject and we’re delighted to be using it as a topic for our next Little Seedling Club workshop in our Shenstone store. “We’re looking forward to making nature even more exciting to young gardening fans and helping them understand how their senses all work in harmony.” Marcus Eyles, Dobbies

For more information on how to book a place on the session, which takes place at 10.15am, visit the Dobbies website.