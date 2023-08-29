Lichfield City secured all three points to complete a Bank Holiday double.

Goals from Daniel Smith, Jack Edwards and Liam Kirton saw Ivor Green’s men follow up their FA Vase win at Heather St Johns with a 3-0 triumph at Northwich Victoria.

An even opening saw few clear-cut chances, with Edwards going closest to breaking the deadlock after half-an-hour only to be denied by the keeper.

The breakthrough eventually came when Haines strike forced another fine save, but Smith was on hand to follow-up an open the scoring.

City almost doubled their advantage but Kirton was denied by the home keeper before sending a header wide of the target.

The second goal eventually arrived after 57 minutes when Lewi Burnside created a chance and Edwards made no mistake.

The City man should have had a second after he rounded the keeper but could only fire the ball over the bar.

Kirton sealed the points for Lichfield with a third goal 15 minutes from time before Northwich were reduced to ten men after having a man sent off for a second booking.