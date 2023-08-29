A troubled retailer with a store in Lichfield has paused plans for redundancies while talks continue to save the company.

The future of Wilko’s stores has been thrown into doubt after the business collapsed into administration earlier this month.

The GMB union said last week that the closure of the majority of stores would come “within weeks”.

But now fresh bids are believed to have been made for the company over the weekend, including one by private equity firm M2 Capital who have also pledged to retain all jobs for at least two years if they are successful.

National reports now say planned redundancies have been paused following talks between the GMB and administrators PriceWaterhouseCooper.

Andy Prendergast, National Secretary of the GMB union, told The Guardian that there was “a glimmer of hope” for Wilko – but warned there was still a long way to go before any rescue deal could be confirmed.