A Whittington organisation has been shortlisted for an award.

Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group will find out if they have won the BBC Radio WM Make A Difference Green Award at a ceremony on 18th September.

The parish is also hoping to secure the Gold Heart of England in Bloom award on 6th October.

The environment group will welcome Wildlife Kate for an event from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on 14th October.

She will be showing families how they can get closer to the nature in the garden. More details will be announced nearer the date.