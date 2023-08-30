Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered facial injuries in an assault at a Lichfield bar.

Police say the incident happened at 2.15am on 9th July at an unnamed venue on Market Street.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said officers had been trawling CCTV and speaking to witnesses but now want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 77 of 9th July.