Two Lichfield sisters will be flying the flag for the UK when they take part in the Obstacle Course Racing World Championship.

Libbie Joyce, 15, has been selected for the elite adult squad ahead of the event in Belgium in September.

Her 11-year-old sister Jessica is set to follow in her footsteps after being selected for the 3k race in her age category.

The World Obstacle UIPM 2023 OCR World Championships take place from 14th to 17th September in Genk with competitors from all over the world competing in races containing between 20 and 50 obstacles.

The junior athletes will complete the same 3k course as the adults with the exception that they won’t need to carry heavy loads – a key part of the adult races.

Jessica, who is about to start her first year at The Friary School, said:

“I’m so excited to be selected to represent my country for this championship with my sister, and to start my new school next month. “It will be hard to learn how to fit school in with my training and competing, but I’m very grateful to be given the same support as Libbie. “Obstacle Course Racing is such a fun sport to do.” Jessica Joyce

The girls’ mum Katie Joyce, has taken a step back from competing herself to concentrate on Libbie and Jessica’s training and has just taken on the role of team manager for British Obstacle Sports.

She said:

“I am so honoured to have been given the team manager role and will help support over 100 British athletes competing at the World Championships in September. “It’s been amazing to watch obstacle racing grow over the years and to be involved. The federation has grown so much and I’m incredibly proud to take a strong squad out to the first ever UIPM 2023 OCR World Championships. “The juniors are the future of this sport.” Katie Joyce