The history of Sandfields Pumping Station will be explored through song and words at an event next week.

Sandfields The Musical takes place at 7.30pmn on 9th September.

The production features Lichfield Lighthouse Company as they explore the history of the building which helped supply industrial towns across the Black Country with fresh drinking water in the mid 19th Century.

The site helped tackle waterborne diseases such as cholera and remained in service until 1997.

Tickets for the show, which takes place at the pumping station, are £10.

For more details on how to book, visit the Lichfield Waterworks Trust website.