People are being asked to donate unwanted foreign currency to help support a lifesaving charity.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity saw money handed over last summer raise more than £6,900.

The charity is working with Cash4Coins to exchange donated foreign currency and old tender into British Sterling.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The pandemic really made an impact on the various ways that supporters could donate to us. Donations of foreign and old currency dropped due to lockdown measures, when many of us couldn’t travel abroad. “Last year we saw donations of unused currency begin to increase as restrictions on travel lifted, and this year we hope even more of our generous supporters will donate to our pre-hospital emergency service by giving to our Cash4Coins scheme. “By donating foreign currency that’s unused after a recent holiday or by giving old coins that may be rattling around the house, supporters can help make our daily lifesaving missions possible.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Carol Spires, charity liaison manager for Cash4Coins, said:

“Currency of any age can be donated through our collections, including all foreign coins and banknotes, old £1 coins, old British and Irish currency, pre-decimal coins and notes, pre-euro currency and of course, spare change. “Any donation made goes directly to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to help fund its lifesaving, pre-hospital service.” Carol Spires, Cash4Coins

More details on how to donate are available online.