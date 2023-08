Police are trying to find a car stolen from a supermarket in Burntwood.

The silver A-Class Mercedes was parked in the Morrisons car park off Milestone Way when it was taken at 2.15pm on Friday (25th August).

Officers believe a white or silver Belingo van followed the car out of the area after it was taken.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 366 of 25th August.