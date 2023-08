Final preparations are taking place for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The free event takes place on Saturday (2nd September).

The outdoor concert will begin at 6pm with a performance by The City of Lichfield Concert Band.

They will be followed by The British Police Symphony Orchestra who will perform from 7.30pm to 9.45pm.

The event will finish with a fireworks finale.

Entry is free, with programmes available for £1.