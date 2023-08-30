Rail passengers are being warned of more disruption this weekend due to industrial action.

No services will run on any West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway routes on Friday (1st September) due to the walkout by members of the ASLEF union.

There will also be a reduced timetable in operation the following day due to industrial action by the RMT union.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both train operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our customers’ journeys are again being impacted by this industrial action. “I urge any passengers planning to travel on the upcoming strike days to check their journeys carefully and consider travelling on an alternative date if possible. “No trains will be running on Friday and a limited timetable will be in operation on Saturday, with some routes not served and trains that are running are likely to be busy. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman

Engineering work on Saturday also means no trains will run on the south side of the Cross City Line.

For more details on the impact the industrial action visit www.wmr.uk/industrialaction or www.lnr.uk/industrialaction.