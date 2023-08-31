Hundreds of suspects have been charged after a crackdown on drug offences in Staffordshire, police figures have revealed.

Operation Target was carried out by Staffordshire Police alongside neighbouring forces.

It saw more than 2,500 stop-and-search checks carried out and 500 suspects charged in the last year.

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs said:

“Police forces across the county know the danger posed by harmful drugs and continue to work with local partners to stop those responsible and support those affected by addiction and exploitation. “It’s pleasing to see that proactivity in this area is increasing and more positive outcomes are being achieved – which is only made possible through visible patrols, engagement with local communities and close partnership working with support agencies. “We know that drug use is linked to violent offending and acquisitive crime. Those who test positive on police contact are referred to a specialist drug treatment programme to address their drug use and to break this cycle of offending. “Work is also continuing as part of the local violence reduction alliance to identify these root causes across important partners. “It’s crucial moving forward that we continue to work closely with all of the partners involved, including health, education and social care to help those affected by misuse and to continue targeting those supplying them.” Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs

The figures were released after ministers wrote to Chief Constables across the UK to outline the government’s ten-year drug strategy, From Harm to Hope.

It outlines the need for proactive visible policing to target the highest harm substances, tackle the organised crime gangs selling them and prevent drug-related deaths.