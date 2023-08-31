A new memorial recognising the resistance movement among residents of the Falkland Islands during the conflict in 1982 has been unveiled.

Situated in the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove at the National Memorial Arboretum, it features three Falklands Geese and was designed by Bromley O’Hare.

Mike Colton, from the Friends of the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove, said:

“During the 1982 Falklands conflict, the islanders had to resist the invaders in many covert ways as they could have been accused of spying – which is exactly what some of them did, with the vital information about weapons and enemy positions was soon being transmitted to Great Britain. “Before the task force arrived, during the land battles and after the liberation, the islanders helped out forces. “When veterans visit the old battlefields now, they are hosted and applauded by the population for giving them their freedom from an evil regime.” Mike Colton, Friends of the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove

The permanent memorial will be officially dedicated on 12th June 2024.