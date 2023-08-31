A new scheme is being launched at the Lichfield Garrick in a bid to get more youngsters engaged with theatre.

The city centre venue is launching the free Young Garrick membership scheme for aged 14 to 25.

Perks will include discounted tickets, invites to workshops on front and back stage skills, free theatre tours and the chance to audition for in-house productions.

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and CEO of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“Our Young Garrick membership is all about celebrating the energy and creativity of young people our local community. “We’re excited to provide an immersive and engaging experience that not only entertains but also nurtures the next generation of theatre enthusiasts and professionals.”

For more information and to sign up, visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com/YGMembership.