Time is running out for people to sign up for a fundraising cycling event in Whittington.

The St Giles Hospice Cycle Autumn event takes place on 10th September.

A number of routes are available, with riders setting off from the hospice from 7.30am.

A spokesperson said:

“With four routes to choose from, you won’t struggle to find a cycle ride to suit you or the whole family. Children aged ten and over can join our short route, while keen cyclists can try the ultra 100 mile route. “If cycling isn’t for everyone in the family, there’ll be entertainment at the hospice throughout the day including a toddler mini ride, food, drink and lots more.” St Giles Hospice spokesperson

The closing date for entries is at midday on 7th September.

For more details, visit the St Giles Hospice website.